Haywood Securities Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective lifted by Haywood Securities from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIL. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.15. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,704.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

