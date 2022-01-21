HC Wainwright Cuts UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $34.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,723 shares of company stock worth $512,802. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 205,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

