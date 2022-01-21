HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $240.76 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.11 and a 200-day moving average of $245.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.