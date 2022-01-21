Head-To-Head Analysis: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) & Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.5% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BM Technologies and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eagle Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

BM Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.75%. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.43%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01% Eagle Bancorp 42.16% 13.54% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and Eagle Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp $435.68 million 4.37 $132.22 million $5.43 10.97

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats BM Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

