Head to Head Analysis: Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) vs. Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Protalex alerts:

This table compares Protalex and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27%

0.2% of Protalex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protalex and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 130.94 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Protalex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protalex and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Protalex.

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.