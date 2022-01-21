Head-To-Head Survey: Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) versus TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and TMC the metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.90 billion 1.95 $2.09 billion N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Volatility & Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anglo American and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 4 5 0 2.40 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Anglo American presently has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential downside of 16.78%. TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Anglo American.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anglo American beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

