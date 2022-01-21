Head-To-Head Survey: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.82%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.32 $155.81 million $2.12 11.89 Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.37 $6.01 million $2.89 6.83

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 30.25% 9.56% 1.35% Sturgis Bancorp 18.69% N/A N/A

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Sturgis Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded

