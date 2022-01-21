Head-To-Head Survey: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get First United alerts:

First United has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First United pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akbank T.A.S. pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and Akbank T.A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.68 $13.84 million $2.53 7.71 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.51 $898.88 million $0.34 3.35

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than First United. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First United and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 3 0 3.00

First United currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Summary

First United beats Akbank T.A.S. on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.