Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,650 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Avaya worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of AVYA opened at $18.14 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.