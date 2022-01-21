Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 31,213 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of PK stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

