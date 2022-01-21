Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,485.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,184,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $491,688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

