Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

