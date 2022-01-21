Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Albany International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

