Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

