Hegic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Hegic has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $34.41 million and $1.54 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

