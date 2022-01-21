Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.00316215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

