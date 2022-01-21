Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 278,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 217,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

MQT stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.