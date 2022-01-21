Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,220 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 214,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $185,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNY. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

