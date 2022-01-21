Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,694 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $201.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,522 shares of company stock worth $8,882,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

