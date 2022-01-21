Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,948 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

HON opened at $208.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.