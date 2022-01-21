Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.87 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

