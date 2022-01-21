Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HT. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

