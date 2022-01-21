Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Sells $1,787,327.50 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarek Robbiati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44.

HPE opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

