Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Hexcel worth $17,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 267,201 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -210.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

