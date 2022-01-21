Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIK. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.57) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.57) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.30) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($36.59).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,045 ($27.90) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,212.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,399.75. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,015 ($27.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.