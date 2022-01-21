Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Hillenbrand by 652.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

HI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

