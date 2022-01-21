Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after buying an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after acquiring an additional 526,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after acquiring an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,910,000 after acquiring an additional 184,648 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.