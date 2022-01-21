Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.31. Hippo shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 16,790 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

