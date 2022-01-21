Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 130 ($1.77) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.41) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.53) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 195 ($2.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 169.40 ($2.31).

LON HOC opened at GBX 119.58 ($1.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £614.49 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

