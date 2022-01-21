Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.63. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 18,815 shares traded.

HCHDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

