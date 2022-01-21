Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $20.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 222,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

