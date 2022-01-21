HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,368. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $22,592,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

