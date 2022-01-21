Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.70. 69,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,577. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.78 million and a PE ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.