Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

HMPT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of HMPT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 69,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,577. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market cap of $655.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

