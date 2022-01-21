HSBC Reiterates “CHF 492” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

HSBC set a CHF 492 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 449.82.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

