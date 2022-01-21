HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $470.60 and last traded at $470.60. Approximately 3,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,214,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $447.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $676.09 and a 200 day moving average of $682.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $131,332,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

