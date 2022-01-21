Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €67.00 ($76.14) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.70 ($71.25).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €53.88 ($61.23) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

