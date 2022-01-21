Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Down 21.2%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) traded down 21.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydromer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydromer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.