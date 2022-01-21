Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Iberdrola stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

