Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5,404.56 or 0.14163054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $5,469.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.81 or 0.07234908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,011.77 or 0.99612745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063963 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

