iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $20.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iCAD by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 7,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,103. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.06. iCAD has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

