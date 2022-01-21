iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $20.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.
A number of analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
iCAD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 7,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,103. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.06. iCAD has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $21.44.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.
