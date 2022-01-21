iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $20.38 Average PT from Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

ICAD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. iCAD has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

