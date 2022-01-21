Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 293.11 and a beta of 0.93. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

