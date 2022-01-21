Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Financial Contrast

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Icosavax and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Icosavax
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|0
|4
|9
|0
|2.69
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Icosavax and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Icosavax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|$720,000.00
|6,840.66
|-$348.86 million
|$4.76
|13.52
Icosavax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics.
Profitability
This table compares Icosavax and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Icosavax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|45.64%
|19.19%
|17.33%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
66.1% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics beats Icosavax on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Icosavax
Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
