IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 3.1%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.59. Approximately 3,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 168,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Separately, TheStreet cut IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get IDT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $896.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in IDT in the third quarter valued at about $14,655,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDT by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in IDT during the third quarter worth $1,607,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.