IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $47.88

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $49.00. IES shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 24 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.33%.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $324,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IES by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 7,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IES by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

