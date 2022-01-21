Image Scan (LON:IGE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.05). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.05), with a volume of 280,294 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

Image Scan Company Profile (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

