Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Up 1.4%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.98. 10,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

