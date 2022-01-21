Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

IRT opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

