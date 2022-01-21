IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $42.30 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

